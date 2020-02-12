Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

