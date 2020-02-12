Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

