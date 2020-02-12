Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.