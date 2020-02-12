Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

