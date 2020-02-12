Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 4.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cintas worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $21,502,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,512,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.12. The stock had a trading volume of 416,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,085. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $297.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

