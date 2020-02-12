Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

