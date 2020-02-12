Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,246,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.