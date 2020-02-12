Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 1.5-3.5% to $12.50-12.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,246,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

