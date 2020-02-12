Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.504-12.764 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 31,246,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

