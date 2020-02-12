Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Man Group plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

