Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,654 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE C traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.49. 5,199,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,046,267. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.