Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

