Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $32.15 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,510.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,041.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

