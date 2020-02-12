Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $48.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 7.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.