Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

