Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 111,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,508. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

