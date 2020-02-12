Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Clearway Energy worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 24.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,504. Clearway Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

