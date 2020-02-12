CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $48,494.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00006108 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004807 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039796 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,401,634 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

