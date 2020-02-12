CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

