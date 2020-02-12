CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CME stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.64. 2,372,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

Get CME Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.