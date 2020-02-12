CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:CNO traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 742,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

