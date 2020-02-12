CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $139.77 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

