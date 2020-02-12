Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,410 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Codexis worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Codexis by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Codexis by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 52,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,901. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.