Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

