Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 617,837 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

