Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.61% of Cognex worth $58,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

