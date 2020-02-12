Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lowered by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 1,438,553 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,097,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

CTSH opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

