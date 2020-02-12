CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0184 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,060,133 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.