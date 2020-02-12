CoinFi Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, FCoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $374,282.00 and approximately $12,383.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.