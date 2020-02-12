Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576,064 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $132,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. 98,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,168. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.