Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

