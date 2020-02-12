Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 4,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355. The company has a market cap of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

