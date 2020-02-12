ColossusXT Trading 114.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 114.4% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.87 million and $4,327.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,841,817,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,800,775,173 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.