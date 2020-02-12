Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 2,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NYSE CXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

CXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

