Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli Sells 2,298 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,913. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.