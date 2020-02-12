Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 129,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. 10,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.