Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,863 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

