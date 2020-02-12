Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

