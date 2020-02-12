Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.01.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 741,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,436,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.