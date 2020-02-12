Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $26.00

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

