Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $2,608,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

