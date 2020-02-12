ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.