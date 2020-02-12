Consensus Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049289 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00081849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,440.11 or 1.00250277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.