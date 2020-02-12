Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $248.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

