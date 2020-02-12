Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $95.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.