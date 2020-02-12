Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

