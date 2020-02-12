Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $573,494.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market cap of $8.81 million and $573,494.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

