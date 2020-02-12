Contents Protocol Price Up 67.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $6.34 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.06132351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00121382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,954,196 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

