Continental (CON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental (ETR: CON):

2/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Continental was given a new €109.00 ($126.74) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Continental was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €124.00 ($144.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Continental was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CON opened at €108.46 ($126.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.62. Continental AG has a fifty-two week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion and a PE ratio of -100.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

