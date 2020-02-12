Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €124.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €130.82 ($152.11).

Shares of Continental stock traded up €6.90 ($8.02) on Wednesday, hitting €111.04 ($129.12). 1,610,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 52 week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion and a PE ratio of -103.39.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

